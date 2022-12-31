PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.03 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 737,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,766. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. On average, analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

PD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $58,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $58,147.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 397,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,583,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,472,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,179. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

