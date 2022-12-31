Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parabellum Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRBM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,680. Parabellum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Parabellum Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRBM. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 773,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parabellum Acquisition by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 965,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 203,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,849,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parabellum Acquisition

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

