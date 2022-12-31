Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Stock Price Up 2%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. Approximately 28,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 28,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRMRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Paramount Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Paramount Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.48%.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.