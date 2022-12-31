PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lessened by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.22. 10,175,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,988,629. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.