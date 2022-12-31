Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Update

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Peraso in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Peraso Price Performance

Shares of PRSO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Peraso has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Peraso ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Analysts expect that Peraso will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Company Profile

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

