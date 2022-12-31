Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of VVOS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 58,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 142.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

