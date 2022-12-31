Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vivos Therapeutics worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.58% and a negative return on equity of 142.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.