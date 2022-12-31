Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Ooma makes up 2.0% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Ooma worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 43.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 49.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OOMA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Ooma Trading Up 0.3 %

Ooma Company Profile

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,598. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $337.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

