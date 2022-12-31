Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 850 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,230. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.