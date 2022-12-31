Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of ANIP stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.23. 69,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

