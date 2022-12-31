Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.
Achieve Life Sciences Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
