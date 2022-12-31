Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.25% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHV shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of ACHV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 72,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,919. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.