Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.44.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after acquiring an additional 733,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,200,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 191,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.