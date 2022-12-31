Phil Ryan Buys 41,380 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Phil Ryan purchased 41,380 shares of City Chic Collective stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$19,862.40 ($13,420.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45.

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a retailer of plus-size women's apparel, footwear, and accessories in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers its products under the City Chic, Avenue, Evans, CCX, Hips & Curves, Fox & Royal, and Navabi brands.

