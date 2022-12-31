Phil Ryan Buys 41,380 Shares of City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Stock

City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX – Get Rating) insider Phil Ryan purchased 41,380 shares of City Chic Collective stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$19,862.40 ($13,420.54).
City Chic Collective Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45.
About City Chic Collective
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for City Chic Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Chic Collective and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.