Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Update

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the November 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $85,051.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 27,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $85,051.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski sold 115,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $110,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,423 shares of company stock valued at $232,185 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phunware during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 189.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phunware by 172.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

PHUN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 896,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,137. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 10.27.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 108.33% and a negative net margin of 320.30%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Phunware to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

