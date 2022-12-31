Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,756 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 36,809.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $316,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 3,834,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,417. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

