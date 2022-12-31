Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $70,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.75. 2,247,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

