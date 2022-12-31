Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 2,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.85.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.35. 871,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $366.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.