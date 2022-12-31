Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells $113,645.25 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $113,645.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,386.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $109,785.60.

On Monday, December 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 6,047,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,343,112. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.