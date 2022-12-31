Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 575,900 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 942,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BKBEF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Pipestone Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

BKBEF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,859. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

