Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $165.40.

