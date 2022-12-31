Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 17,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 21,332.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 75,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

