Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 3,800 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

