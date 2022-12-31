Platform Technology Partners Decreases Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Driven Brands accounts for approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,371,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Driven Brands by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 584,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,815 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Driven Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.