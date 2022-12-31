Platform Technology Partners Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $117.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

