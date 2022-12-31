Platform Technology Partners Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $361.43 and its 200-day moving average is $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

