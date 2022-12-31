Platform Technology Partners Has $544,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in 3M were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 658.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 769,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,598,000 after purchasing an additional 668,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

