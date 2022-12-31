Platform Technology Partners Has $653,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.31 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

