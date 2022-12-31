Platform Technology Partners Makes New $331,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

