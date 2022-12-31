Platform Technology Partners Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

