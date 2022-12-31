Platform Technology Partners Sells 206 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

