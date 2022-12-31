Platform Technology Partners Sells 257 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 22,133 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

