PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
PLDT Price Performance
Shares of PHI opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. PLDT has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.
PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. As a group, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PLDT
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLDT (PHI)
