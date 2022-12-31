PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of PHI opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.44. PLDT has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 23.67%. As a group, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the second quarter worth $5,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the second quarter worth $1,349,000. Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

