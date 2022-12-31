Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $134.24 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $134.24 million and $1.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000424 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00422205 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021730 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018072 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Polymath Profile
Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.
Buying and Selling Polymath
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
