Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $134.24 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $134.24 million and $1.28 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00422205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002186 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018072 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13923273 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,544,706.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

