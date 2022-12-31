Polymesh (POLYX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $60.49 million and $2.65 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11550006 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,264,919.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

