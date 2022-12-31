PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,528,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 2,311,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,287.0 days.

PostNL Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TNTFF remained flat at $1.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. PostNL has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNTFF. ING Group downgraded PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on PostNL from €4.20 ($4.47) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

PostNL Company Profile

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

