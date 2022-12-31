PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 2,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,786 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 648,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

