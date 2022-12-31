Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.99

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Progressive Care Stock Up 21,933.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Progressive Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

