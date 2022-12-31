Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.94 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00023163 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $73.94 million and approximately $735,940.97 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00462866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.02947216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.71 or 0.29618699 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.