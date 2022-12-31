Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Hits $80.20 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $80.20 million and $10.11 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001871 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00462258 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $494.92 or 0.02984462 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.29 or 0.29579764 BTC.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.31461887 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,918,582.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.