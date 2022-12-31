Qtum Market Capitalization Reaches $192.35 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Qtum has a total market cap of $192.35 million and $25.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00011096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.90 or 0.07243314 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00031191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,475,160 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

