Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.69 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $191.91 million and $26.69 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00011096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.19 or 0.07219960 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00065694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024732 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007617 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,474,370 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.