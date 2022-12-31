Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Achieves $192.77 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00011118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $192.77 million and $25.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.36 or 0.07251211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066203 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024463 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007696 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001502 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,474,931 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

