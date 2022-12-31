Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.66 million and approximately $14,437.33 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $8.77 or 0.00052826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00462930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.23 or 0.02949963 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,912.73 or 0.29622777 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.75454159 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,536.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

