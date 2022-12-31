Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Hits $8.77

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.77 or 0.00052790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.72 million and approximately $14,451.71 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.75454159 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,536.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

