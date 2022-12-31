Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55,999.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $55,999.00 and approximately $180,936.77 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,288.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

