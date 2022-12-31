QUASA (QUA) Price Up 59.9% Over Last 7 Days

QUASA (QUA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, QUASA has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $135.59 million and $125,476.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00036351 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00227564 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174421 USD and is up 50.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,427.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

