Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Position Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qumu were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,455. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu Co. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qumu in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut Qumu from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

