ReddCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.60 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and $2,774.28 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00424478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00031262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018112 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.