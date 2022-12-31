Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.43 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Reef has a total market cap of $47.33 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,004,633,167 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

