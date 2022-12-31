RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE:RNR traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,585. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after purchasing an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.