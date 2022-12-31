Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Request has a total market cap of $85.24 million and $1.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036561 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00018179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00227996 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08528501 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,682,203.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

